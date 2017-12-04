Borgman gathered an assist in a 2-1 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

It was his second assist in his last five games. Borgman now has two goals and five assists on the season. The Swedish Hockey League's reigning Rookie of the Year has proven to be a full-time defenseman with double-digit TOI on a nightly basis. While his offense may not be there every night (15 points in 45 games in the SHL), his consistent opportunities may be worth a speculative add in daily leagues if he can continue collecting points.