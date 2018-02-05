Borgman was reassigned to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on Monday.

With veteran defender Roman Polak returning to the lineup Monday after battling an infection, the team deemed Borgman surplus to requirements. A 22-year-old rookie, Borgman has skated in 48 games this season, logging three goals and 11 points, as well as posting a plus-4 rating. For the time being, Borgman will likely remain in the minors to gain additional experience, but could get a callup if the Leafs run into injury problems.