Maple Leafs' Andreas Borgman: Demoted Monday
Borgman was reassigned to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on Monday.
With veteran defender Roman Polak returning to the lineup Monday after battling an infection, the team deemed Borgman surplus to requirements. A 22-year-old rookie, Borgman has skated in 48 games this season, logging three goals and 11 points, as well as posting a plus-4 rating. For the time being, Borgman will likely remain in the minors to gain additional experience, but could get a callup if the Leafs run into injury problems.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...