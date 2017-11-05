Borgman scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to St. Louis.

Quietly, Borgman is on a 30-plus point pace -- that's pretty good for a first-year NHL defender who is better known for hitting than scoring. He has some offensive chops -- he provided a sweet 10 points in 14 playoff games last year in Sweden. Borgman may provide you with a depth option in deep leagues if he can continue to put up points.