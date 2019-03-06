Maple Leafs' Andreas Borgman: Inks one-year, two-way extension
Borgman signed a one-year, two-way contract extension valued at $700,000 with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Borgman, a heavy-hitting rearguard, remains a work in progress defensively, though he put up three goals and eight assists over 48 games with the Leafs as a rookie in 2017-18 to tease some offensive potential. With any luck to the Buds, this contract will provide the confidence booster that he needs to fully ascend from the AHL ranks and make an impact with the parent club in 2019-20, but he'll more than likely be an organizational tweener.
