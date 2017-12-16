Maple Leafs' Andreas Borgman: Scores first goal in 19 games
Borgman scored a goal in a 3-1 loss against the Red Wings on Friday.
The 22-year-old defenseman scored less than two minutes into the game, but the Maple Leafs didn't muster up any more scoring after that. Likewise, it was Borgman's only shot of the contest. Borgman is having a decent rookie season, but this was his first goal since Nov. 4. He has three goals and eight points with a plus-1 rating in 32 games.
