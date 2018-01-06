Maple Leafs' Andreas Borgman: Spectator for Saturday's home clash
Borgman will watch Saturday's game against the Canucks from the press box, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock noted that Borgman has "done nothing wrong," and the team simply wanted to unleash 2015 second-round pick Travis Dermott for his NHL debut. Borgman, another rookie, has compiled two goals, seven helpers through 40 games and 13:43 of average ice time. Indeed, that's steady production for a first-year player learning a tough position.
