Johnsson (knee) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.

Johnsson underwent knee surgery in February and he was expected to be out for six months, but he was activated approximately a week before that timeline. It's unclear at this time if he will play in Sunday's Game 5 versus the Blue Jackets, but if the Maple Leafs advance, he could enter the lineup during the first round. The 24-year-old would likely play in a middle-six role.