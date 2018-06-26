Johnsson received a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs.

Johnsson lit it up in the AHL playoffs, recording 24 points (including 10 goals) in16 games after putting up 54 points in 54 games in the regular season. That playoff production earned him the MVP award. Johnsson should find a third or fourth-line role with the Leafs in 2018-19, but he has the speed and strength to play up the lineup, too.