Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Continues to impress
Johnsson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.
Johnsson has been an offensive revelation in the last two weeks. He has five goals and the same number of assists in his last six games. Johnsson is a sharp play right now and could be a fantasy steal if he continues to see time alongside Auston Matthews.
