Johnsson (leg) might be ready to go for Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Johnsson's potential return to the lineup would bolster the Maple Leafs' depth scoring, considering he racked up nine points in his previous six games prior to getting hurt. The winger is having a breakout campaign with 31 points in 51 contests and could challenge for both the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds.