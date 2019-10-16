Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Enjoys two-point night
Johnsson scored a goal and added an assist in 16:50 of ice time during Wednesday's 4-2 win over Minnesota.
Johnsson has been skating on the Maple Leafs' first line and top power-play unit of late, and he's taken full advantage of the opportunity, notching two goals and four points in his last four games. If the 24-year-old Swede is still on the waiver wire in your league, he's worth an immediate add.
