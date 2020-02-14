Johnsson suffered a knee injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Dallas.

The Swede collided with his own teammate Kasperi Kapanen in the first period, and he saw just 1:33 of ice time before exiting. The team will roll with 11 forwards with Johnsson out, and look for Jason Spezza to get a bump up to the power play. Expect the team to provide an update on Johnsson's status ahead of Saturday's clash in Ottawa.