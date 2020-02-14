Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Expected to miss time
Coach Sheldon Keefe said following Thursday's loss to Dallas that Johnsson's knee injury is "not going to be a short-term thing," Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Johnsson exited Thursday's game in the first period after playing in just 1:33 of ice time. The team didn't provide an exact timeline for Johnsson's absence, but they echoed that another update to be revealed in the next 24 hours. With the Swede expected to be sidelined, Frederik Gauthier and Dmytro Timashov would be first in line to receive a shot in the lineup as early as Saturday's game against Ottawa.
