Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Expected to play against St. Louis
Johnsson (leg) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Blues, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
Johnsson will have only missed one game with this injury if this holds true. Though he's surrounded by talented teammates, the Swede is having a fine season in his own right. The 24-year-old has been hot recently as well, as he has six goals and six assists in his last 13 contests.
