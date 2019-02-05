Johnsson scored two goals and two assists in Monday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

One of his helpers came on the power play, and his first goal of the game proved to be the game-winner. Johnsson had been held off the scoresheet in his prior four contests, sandwiched around a one-game absence due to a concussion, but the second-year winger appears to be back in the form that saw him pile up three goals and nine points through 11 games beginning in late December.

