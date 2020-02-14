Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Facing eight week absence
Johnsson (knee) will require surgery which will see him sidelined for at least eight weeks, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Since returning from a 15-game stint on the shelf due to a leg injury, Johnsson registered five points in 13 contests while averaging 12:57 of ice time. The Swedish winger figures to be back on injured reserve in short order given his lengthy recovery timeline. Dmytro Timashov should return to the lineup while the club will likely need to promote a player from the minors ahead of Saturday's clash with Ottawa.
