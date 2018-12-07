Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Finally starting to score
Johnsson scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit.
The goal came while he was skating with Auston Matthews. Johnsson has a goal and four assists in his last four games and may be on the verge of showing off the skills that earned him the AHL playoff MVP title last season. Get him off your wire.
