Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Game-time call Sunday
Johnsson (leg) will be activated off injured reserve and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Florida, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Johnsson hasn't played since Dec. 4 while dealing with the leg injury and is expected to take warmups before making the call. Expect an update prior to game time regarding Johnsson's status for Sunday.
