Johnsson is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time call for Monday's matchup with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Johnsson is currently stuck in an eight-game goal drought. The winger has put just 15 shots on net during his slump, despite averaging 16:05 of ice time including 1:40 with the man advantage. Kasperi Kapanen figures to jump up to the second line if Johnsson is unable to give it a go versus New York.