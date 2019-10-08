Johnsson registered an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

It took four games for Johnsson to find the scoresheet, but he's had four hits, seven shots and six PIM to contribute for fantasy owners in other ways. Johnsson had a breakout campaign with 43 points in 73 games last season, and playing in the Maple Leafs' top-six should reap continued benefits for the Swede.