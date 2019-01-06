Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Gets back on scoresheet
Johnsson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.
The second-year winger was all over the scoresheet in this one, adding three shots, three hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. Johnsson has been a feast-or-famine fantasy asset since moving onto Auston Matthews' line -- he has seven goals and 16 points in his last 18 games, but most of that production has come in six multi-point performances, while he's been held scoreless in 10 contests during that stretch.
