Johnsson was issued a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

This news comes as a formality so that the team can maintain the rights of Johnsson while negotiating a longer-term deal. It was reported Saturday that Johnsson is expected to sign a four-year extension with the Leafs worth $3.4 million. The Swede will likely grow into a larger role, especially on the power play, after he scored 20 goals and 43 points in 73 NHL games last season.