Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Gets qualified by Toronto
Johnsson was issued a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
This news comes as a formality so that the team can maintain the rights of Johnsson while negotiating a longer-term deal. It was reported Saturday that Johnsson is expected to sign a four-year extension with the Leafs worth $3.4 million. The Swede will likely grow into a larger role, especially on the power play, after he scored 20 goals and 43 points in 73 NHL games last season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Nearing new deal with Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Plays key role in Game 3 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Stays on shelf•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Sitting Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Game-time decision against Isles•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...