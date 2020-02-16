Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Heads to IR
Johnsson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
This move was expected, as Johnsson underwent surgery on his knee and won't be ready until early April. If the Maple Leafs don't secure a playoff spot, Johnsson's season will end with eight goals and 13 assists across 43 contests.
