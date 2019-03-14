Johnsson scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

He got the Leafs on the board late in the second period with his 20th goal of the season, sparking a comeback attempt from a 5-0 deficit that fell just short. After a brief five-game point drought, Johnsson now has three points in his last two games, giving him a solid 39 points in 63 games on the season.