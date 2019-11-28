Johnsson scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Red Wings.

His offensive outburst was hardly decisive -- the Leafs had a 3-0 lead before Johnsson registered his first point -- but fantasy GMs with shares in the 25-year-old won't be complaining about his first multi-point performance in over a month. Johnsson snapped a five-game point drought with the effort, and on the year he's now got seven goals and 15 points through 26 contests.