Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Leaves game with leg injury
Johnsson suffered a leg injury Saturday against Boston and will not return.
Johnsson blocked a shot that left him a bit gimpy, and he ultimately had to leave the game. He played 10:36 and drew an assist on Morgan Rielly's first-period goal before departing. More information about Johnsson's status moving forward should come after the game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Enjoys two-point night•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Garners assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Logs heavy power-play time•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Secures four-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Gets qualified by Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Nearing new deal with Leafs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.