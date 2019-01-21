Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Leaves Sunday's game
Johnsson (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game against Arizona.
Johnsson went into the boards after a hit from Niklas Hjalmarsson and did not return to the game. Because it's a head injury, Toronto will likely just rest him until after the All-Star game. The 24-year-old Swede has 10 goals and 22 points on the year.
