Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Logs heavy power-play time
Johnsson saw more than four minutes of ice time on the power play Wednesday night against Ottawa, but failed to record a point.
His spot on the top unit is likely fluid, but so far, so good. Johnsson brings a smart, heavy presence to the power play and to the top six alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Points will flow soon enough, especially with those two. He's a worthy activation -- the Leafs truly have two top lines and Johnsson will deliver.
