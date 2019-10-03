Johnsson saw more than four minutes of ice time on the power play Wednesday night against Ottawa, but failed to record a point.

His spot on the top unit is likely fluid, but so far, so good. Johnsson brings a smart, heavy presence to the power play and to the top six alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Points will flow soon enough, especially with those two. He's a worthy activation -- the Leafs truly have two top lines and Johnsson will deliver.