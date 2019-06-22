Johnsson is expected to soon sign an extension with the Maple Leafs, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports. The deal is expected to be four years at a $3.4 million AAV.

Toronto was able to unload Patrick Marleau's albatross contract at the draft by also sending a first-rounder to Carolina, clearing out the space to potentially sign three key RFAs in Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen and Mitch Marner. The 24-year-old Johnsson earned his extension with a 20-goal, 43-point campaign in 2018-19.