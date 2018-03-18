Johnsson scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over Montreal.

The point-per-game AHLer was all over the ice Saturday, firing seven shots. When he scored, he was mobbed by teammates. Johnsson should be the heir apparent to fill James Van Riemesdyk's role once he disappears during free agency. The young man is fast and skilled. Keep his name on file for next year's draft.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories