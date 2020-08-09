Johnsson is on the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Game 5 against Columbus on Sunday and will play, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Johnsson hasn't played since Feb. 13, when he underwent knee surgery. He put up nearly a point every other game (21 in 43 contests) in the regular season. The Swede has a nose for the net, as evidenced by his reaching to 20-goal plateau in 2018-19, and he will likely slot in on the third line with Alex Kerfoot and Ilya Mikheyev.