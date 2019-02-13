Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: One of team's best scorers lately
Johnsson moved up to the third line Tuesday night and notched an assist.
He has been white hot. Johnsson's 13 points in 15 games are third in team scoring since Jan. 5, behind only John Tavares and Auston Matthews. He's tenacious, especially down low. Johnsson acquired most of those points while on the fourth line, but by the end of most games he'd moved up to the third anyway. So why not start there and see what happens? He could be a strong play with Nazem Kadri and William Nylander.
