Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Out until after All-Star break
Johnsson (concussion) has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus Washington, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
As expected, the Maple Leafs will play it safe with Johnsson after he left Sunday's game with a head injury that would later be diagnosed as a concussion. Already ruled out of Wednesday's contest versus the Caps, the Swede's first opportunity to return comes Feb. 1 in Detroit.
