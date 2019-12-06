Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Placed on long-term IR
Johnsson was designated for long-term injured reserve after undergoing CT scans on the leg injury he suffered against Colorado on Wednesday.
Johnsson will be reevaluated following the league's Christmas break, but he'll need to miss at least the next 10 games due to his placement on long-term IR. With the winger on the shelf, Ilya Mikheyev and Zach Hyman should both see upticks in ice time.
