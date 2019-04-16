Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Plays key role in Game 3 win
Johnsson had a goal and an assist Monday in a 3-2 win over Boston in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.
Through two games, Johnsson had been held off the scoresheet, but that would change Monday. After assisting on Auston Matthews' first goal of the postseason, Johnsson scored a power-play goal of his own, finishing with a pair of power-play points in what was a pivotal win for the Buds. Perhaps the most encouraging takeaway from Monday's win was Johnsson's TOI, as the 24-year-old finished with a season-high 18:30 of ice time.
