Johnson scored a goal and added his first NHL assist in a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Monday.

Johnsson hasn't yet carved out a niche at the NHL level, but that's not surprising given that the Leafs have several well established young players who have carried them all year. Johnsson will get better once he finds his role, and he'll be a solid sleeper in next year's draft.

