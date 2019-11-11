Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Posts pair of power-play points
Johnsson had a goal and an assist, both on the man advantage, in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Both of the points came in the third period, with Johnsson and John Tavares setting each other up as the Maple Leafs attempted a comeback. Johnsson is up to five goals and 12 points in 19 contests. The Swede has added 46 shots on goal and 12 PIM this season.
