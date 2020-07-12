General Manager Kyle Dubas said Sunday that Johnsson (knee) is on track in his recovery and could be an option as early as the second round of the playoffs, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

The Swede underwent surgery on his knee in February and was expected to be out for at least six months. A six-month absence would put Johnsson on track for a possible return in the middle of August, and if his team performs well, we could see the forward unexpectedly back in the mix this season. The 25-year-old would be a welcome addition for the playoffs, as he notched eight goals and 21 points across 43 games during the regular season.