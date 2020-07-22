Johnsson (knee) skated with teammate Timothy Liljegren (undisclosed) prior to Wednesday's practice, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Johnsson, who underwent knee surgery in February, still isn't expected to be ready to play for a few more weeks, but he's clearly making progress in his recovery, and he could be an option at some point during the second round of the playoffs if the Maple Leafs are able to advance. The 25-year-old winger picked up eight goals and 21 points in 43 games during the regular season.