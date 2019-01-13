Johnsson scored his 10th goal of the season in a 3-2 loss against the Bruins on Saturday.

That's now 12 points in 18 games for the Swedish forward -- not bad for a seventh-round pick. He's earned Mike Babcock's trust in a relatively short amount of time and at times has looked like the best forward on his line, which includes Auston Matthews and Kasperi Kapanen. Johnsson doesn't have the same kind of talent as Matthews or Kapanen, obviously, but as long as he's riding shotgun on that line he'll keep getting good opportunities to score. He's a viable option for depth scoring in deeper fantasy leagues.