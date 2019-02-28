Johnsson tallied two goals in Wednesday's 6-2 rout of Edmonton.

Johnsson is currently riding a four-game point streak and has been tearing it up on the second line with Auston Matthews. The 23-year-old's strong run of form should see him maintain his top-six spot heading down the stretch, which will allow coach Mike Babcock to continue utilizing William Nylander as a third-line center.

