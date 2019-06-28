Johnsson inked a four-year, $13.6 million contract extension with Toronto on Friday.

Johnson is coming off his first full NHL season during which he racked up 20 goals, 23 helpers and 130 shots while averaging 13:40 of ice time per contest in 73 appearances. The Swede spent parts of the 2018-19 campaign in a top-line role alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. If he can hold onto that plum assignment, the winger could top his rookie campaign and offer high-end fantasy value.