Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Secures four-year extension
Johnsson inked a four-year, $13.6 million contract extension with Toronto on Friday.
Johnson is coming off his first full NHL season during which he racked up 20 goals, 23 helpers and 130 shots while averaging 13:40 of ice time per contest in 73 appearances. The Swede spent parts of the 2018-19 campaign in a top-line role alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. If he can hold onto that plum assignment, the winger could top his rookie campaign and offer high-end fantasy value.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Gets qualified by Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Nearing new deal with Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Plays key role in Game 3 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Stays on shelf•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Sitting Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...