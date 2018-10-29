Johnsson will see more playing time in Toronto's "post-Matthews" lineup, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Johnsson's last game came over a week ago, back on Oct. 20. Now with Auston Matthews set to miss at least four weeks with a shoulder injury, the 23-year-old Swede, having already been a healthy scratch five times this season, will be given a larger role moving forward, as he continues the hunt for his first goal of the season. Despite the early dry spell, if he's available, Johnsson is a solid depth add to your lineup when you consider the opportunities he's set to receive, as the Maple Leafs look to replace Matthews' production by committee.