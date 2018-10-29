Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Set for bump in ice time?
Johnsson will see more playing time in Toronto's "post-Matthews" lineup, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Johnsson's last game came over a week ago, back on Oct. 20. Now with Auston Matthews set to miss at least four weeks with a shoulder injury, the 23-year-old Swede, having already been a healthy scratch five times this season, will be given a larger role moving forward, as he continues the hunt for his first goal of the season. Despite the early dry spell, if he's available, Johnsson is a solid depth add to your lineup when you consider the opportunities he's set to receive, as the Maple Leafs look to replace Matthews' production by committee.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Will start season in NHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Pens one-year deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: AHL playoff MVP gets qualifying offer•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Will link up with Marlies•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Posts first multi-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.