Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Sitting Monday
Johnsson (illness) is not in Monday's lineup against the Islanders, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
The 22-year-old has 42 points this season but scored just one goal and six points during March. With Johnsson out, Trevor Moore will enter the lineup.
