Johnsson (concussion) is expected to be in action against the Red Wings on Friday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Johnsson missed last Wednesday's game against the Capitals, but the All-Star break evidently afforded the rookie ample recovery time. He's been quite the find based on his output of 10 goals and 12 assists and a plus-13 rating over 43 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories