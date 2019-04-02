Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Stays on shelf
Johnsson (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Sabres, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Johnsson will sit out his second straight game with this illness. The 24-year-old has had a breakout season with 20 goals and 42 points through 71 games, so they'll need him to be healthy when playoffs roll around. His next chance to crack the lineup is Thursday versus the Lightning.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Sitting Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Game-time decision against Isles•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Kickstarts comeback attempt•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Scores twice in blowout win•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Throwing off a lot of heat•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Two PIM in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...