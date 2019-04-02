Johnsson (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Sabres, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Johnsson will sit out his second straight game with this illness. The 24-year-old has had a breakout season with 20 goals and 42 points through 71 games, so they'll need him to be healthy when playoffs roll around. His next chance to crack the lineup is Thursday versus the Lightning.