Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Suffers leg injury
Johnsson will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche due to a leg injury.
Johnsson skated 12:00 and registered a blocked shot prior to suffering the injury. He was ruled out of the rest of the game early in the third period. The Maple Leafs' next game is Saturday in St. Louis.
