Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Suiting up Sunday
Johnsson (leg) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game in Florida, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Johnsson will return from his 15-game absence while dealing with a leg injury. The 25-year-old winger has 16 points in 30 games this season and he'll return to a third-line role for the time being.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Upgrades to regular jersey•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Traveling with team•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Takes ice Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Placed on long-term IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Suffers leg injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.