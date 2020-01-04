Johnsson (leg) skated with a no-contact sweater Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

This is the first time Johnsson skated since injuring his leg Dec. 4. The 25-year-old winger is on long-term injured reserve, and he's eligible to return at any time after missing 12 games. Johnsson has made the next step in recovery, but he'll need to practice without limitations before returning to game action.