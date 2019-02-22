Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Throwing off a lot of heat
Johnsson scored a goal and fired 10 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Johnsson has been hot of late -- he has six goals and four assists in his last eight games. He'd started the season quietly, but Johnsson is now showing off the skills that made him the MVP of last year's AHL Calder Cup. Take full advantage.
